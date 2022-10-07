Passengers are being urged to only travel if absolutely necessary as the latest rail strike takes place.

Staff will walk out across the country tomorrow (8th October).

Network Rail said delays would be experienced on a number of routes – with no trains operating at all on some lines.

Martin Colmey, Network Rail’s central route operations director, said:

“It’s hugely disappointing that we are facing another day of strike action which will impact the entire network and cause disruption to passengers across the region. “Our advice is to please only travel if absolutely necessary on the strike day and during the upgrade work and if you must make a journey regularly check www.nationalrail.co.uk.” Martin Colmey, Network Rail

Passengers are also being told to expect disruption on Sunday morning with a later start to services as staff return to duties.