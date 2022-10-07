A “chilling collection” of stories will be told at an event in Lichfield.
Erasmus Darwin House will welcome Lichfield Storytellers for Eerie Tales and Dark Nights on 11th November.
A spokesperson said:
“As the nights draw in and the spooks come out, Lichfield Storytellers will bring you a deliciously chilling collection of stories.”Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson
The event runs from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets are £8 and include a glass of wine. To book, visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.
Our volunteers moderated 1183 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.