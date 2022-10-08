Norma Bacon
A former Conservative councillor will look to make a return after being confirmed as a by-election candidate.

Norma Bacon has been confirmed as the Tory representative in the Lichfield District Council vote on 3rd November.

The Chasetown ward seat is up for grabs following the resignation of Conservative councillor Samuel Tapper.

She will battle it out with Labour’s Paul Taylor for the vacant district council spot.

  3. I don’t doubt her commitment to local politics but we need a fresh and different approach not same old , same old .

