Councillors who say reducing the time they can speak at planning meetings will prevent themselves representing local residents have been told they are “kidding themselves”.

An overview and scrutiny session at Lichfield District Council’s saw criticism of proposals to prevent ward members speaking for longer than five minutes on applications.

The committee’s chair Cllr Mike Wilcox and Cllr Joanne Grange were among those who said a ten minute period was required.

But Cllr Steve Norman, vice chair of the committee – who was unable to attend due to Covid – said he was disappointed by the response to the proposals.

“If a non-member of the planning committee thinks that waiting until the meeting itself to speak – no matter how brilliantly and whether for five or for ten minutes – is going counteract the lengthy and technical report that officers must compile for the members of the planning committee they are kidding themselves.” “What I used to do before reports were available on the internet, but can do much more easily now online, is to look at the responses and evidence supplied by the consultees – whether a parish council, the highways or other officer and question these before the report is written for members to consider. “That way you could influence the report if your evidence has some weight. “In addition, I would write to all the members of the committee giving my arguments, so they have plenty of time to consider these alongside the report. “Speaking at the meeting just lets people know of your main issues and, of course, being seen to be doing your job.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Issues were also discussed at the meeting around the call-in process which sees planning applications brought before the committee at the request of local councillors.

However, the time limit for them to do so does not account for proposals which may be revised during the process.

“Most applications are dealt with by officers alone, but a ward member has the power to ‘call it in’ to be considered by the planning committee. “I got assurance at a recent planning training session that he would consider allowing a report to be decided by members and not just officers if an amended scheme was submitted by the applicant after the 25-day deadline to allow the request. “If the application doesn’t even make it to the planning committee to consider, a member will certainly not be heard whether for ten minutes or for an hour.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council