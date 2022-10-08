Historical novelist Philippa Gregory will be stopping off at the Lichfield Garrick as part of a theatre tour to mark the release of her new book.

Dawnlands, released on 8th November, tells the story of political intrigue and personal ambition in 1685 as Ned Ferryman returns from America with his servant to join the uprising against King James.

The mark the publication, the Lichfield Garrick will host An Evening with Philippa Gregory – Changelings, Rebellion and the Lost Stuart Queen on 9th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Bringing the Royal Stuart court to life, this is a night of entertaining historical insight and unforgettable storytelling.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £14.50 and can be booked online.