Two Jack Langston goals helped Chasetown cruise past higher league opponents Bromsgrove Sporting in the FA Trophy.

The Scholars were quick out of the blocks and went in front inside seven minutes. Luke Yates cut inside the box and saw his shot cleared off the line before keeper Ollie Taylor then saved from Mitch Botfield – but the third shot in quick succession was fired home by Oli Hayward.

Yates almost made it 2-0, but Taylor flicked his effort over the crossbar for a corner.

In the 36th minute, the visitors deservedly doubled their advantage. Yates played a precision pass through to Langston who dinked it beyond Taylor.

Sporting were a whisker away from pulling one back when the ball was slid beyond Curtis Pond and cleared off the line by Tom Unwin.

Chasetown ended the first half on top and Joey Butlin and Langston both went close before the interval.

Five minutes after the break, Sporting missed a glaring opportunity. Substitute Zidan Sutherland was clean through on goal when keeper Pond slipped, but the ball was fired wide of an open goal.

Mikey Taylor then forced Pond into a strong save to divert the ball wide.

Just shy of the hour, Chasetown put the game to bed. Butlin slipped the ball through to Langston who volleyed past a flat footed Taylor.