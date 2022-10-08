Lichfield City will face another tough test as they travel to Shifnal Town.

Ivor Green’s men will be hoping to bounce back from their first league defeat of the season in midweek when they went down to table topping Walsall Wood.

Shifnal currently sit third in the Midland Football League Premier Division, a point ahead of City having played a game more.

Kick off at the Acoustafoam Stadium today (8th October) is at 2pm.