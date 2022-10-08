Lichfield City picked up a point on the road at Shifnal Town after twice being pegged back by their hosts.

The clash was always going to be a tough test with both sides enjoying a bright start to the season in the Midland Football League Premier Division so far.

City were thankful to Jamie Elkes early on when he cleared after Tom Hill had lifted the ball over goalkeeper James Beeson.

There was more joy at the other end after 13 minutes when Lichfield won possession high up the pitch and Luke Keen’s effort hit the bar, with Cameron Dunn reacting quickest to turn the ball home and put his side in front.

Hill went close to levelling five minutes later as his diving header went narrowly wide of the upright.

Johnny Johnstone almost doubled City’s advantage on the half-hour mark as the debutant was just off target with a powerful drive from distance.

Shifnal levelled things up eight minutes before half time as Keanu Cooper netted.

The hosts almost went in ahead after Joe Haines was penalised for a foul in the box, but Beeson was on hand to deny Hill from the resulting penalty.

Elkes went close for the visitors early in the second half as he glanced a header just wide, before Jack Edwards was left in space in the box but could only nod over the bar.

Lichfield regained the lead on the hour mark when a Keen cross found Luke Childs who saw his first effort saved but he was alert to tap home the rebound.

Beeson was again called into action to prevent Shifnal as a he stretched to turn away a Mikey Nelson shot.

But with ten minutes to go the hosts were level for the second time. Beeson made another brilliant save to stop an initial effort before sub Jeremy Abbey tucked home the rebound.