A new campaign in Staffordshire is aiming to help people worried about the rising cost of living.

The Here to Help initiative offers advice on things like managing debt, paying bills, food and essentials, staying warm and helping others. Access to an online benefits checker and information on funded childcare are also available.

Staffordshire County Council said support pages also offers information on other council schemes to help people with the cost of living pressures, such as the Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme and the Pre-Loved School Uniform Market.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for culture and communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We know that many families are feeling the pressure from the increasing cost of living, rising energy costs and everyday essentials, which is why we have launched our new campaign and webpages. “For anyone struggling financially, there is lots of support available from many different organisations, and the help is often closer than people think. Getting help early can make a big difference too and the webpages will be able to signpost people to the most appropriate support.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The Here to Help campaign also includes details on support available to businesses, such as advice on start-up programmes.

More details on the initiative are online at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/heretohelp.