A train operator has warned passengers they face another day of disruption due to rail strikes.

Unions will walk out once more today (8th October) as industrial action continues.

It will mean severely disrupted timetables on a number of routes, including the West Coast Main Line through Lichfield Trent Valley.

Barry Milsom, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, said passengers should only travel where absolutely necessary.

“This is the second weekend this month our services will be impacted by industrial action, and I would like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding. “We all need to be working together for the long-term benefit of our people and customers. So, we ask RMT and TSSA to engage in meaningful industry reform talks around modernising working practices and developing a railway fit for the 21st century. “We’re strongly advising customers to only travel where absolutely necessary on our route during the strike and instead make their journeys on alternative days or claim a full refund. “We understand some people will have no choice but to travel and they should check our website for the latest updates before making their journey.” Barry Milson, Avanti West Coast