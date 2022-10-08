People in Lichfield are being warned of scammers pretending to be collecting on behalf of Lichfield District Council.

Incidents have been reported in areas including the city and Shenstone.

A spokesperson for the local authority said:

“We have received multiple reports of donations being fraudulently solicited on behalf of Lichfield District Council. “Please be aware that we would never ask for any doorstep donations or request to enter your home for this purpose.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson