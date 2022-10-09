An interactive show in Lichfield will give the audience the chance to help decide the twists and turns of the tale.

The Death Of King Arthur by Seth Kriebel will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 20th October.

Audiences will be able to sit back and enjoy or actively take part in the decisions that guide the story.

The show is designed to examine British identity, the relationship with Europe and fake news by asking people “what story do you want to believe?”.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We are always interested in doing things a little differently at The Hub and theatre makers who explore new ways of telling old stories really get us excited. “We are excited that this special performance of The Death Of King Arthur is visiting us at The Hub as it’s been on tour all over the UK and audiences absolutely love it.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £14 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.