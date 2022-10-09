Councillors are to discuss plans for a new bus stop in Burntwood.

The debate will see members of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources explore options to replace the demolished concrete facility on Chase Road.

The previous stop was pulled down due to it being “in poor repair and potentially dangerous”.

The work was carried out by Burntwood Town Council after disagreements over who was responsible for the upkeep.

“After confirming that the shelter isn’t owned by the town council, the town clerk reported the issue to Staffordshire County Council and notified the county councillor for the division. “The county council initially denied ownership of the shelter and referred the matter back to the town council. Burntwood Town Council’s leadership reached an agreement with the county council where they would remove the dangerous structure as soon as possible, and the town council would consider adopting the bus stop and providing a replacement bus shelter. “The removal of the dangerous structure was completed in early May.” Burntwood Town Council report

Councillors will discuss a series of options ranging from £2,430 to £5,400 to no replacement at all.

The meeting will take place on 13th October.