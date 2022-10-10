Burntwood produced a sparkling display of running rugby to win 70-22 against Uttoxeter and progress to the next round of the county cup.

They were boosted by the return of Kian Carter, Billy Fisher and Brett Taylor who between them contributed 55 of Burntwood’s 70 points – they provided the cutting edge that had been lacking a week earlier at home to Cleobury Mortimer.

The large attendance was treated to hugely entertaining play by Josh Canning’s side from the off as passes stuck, half breaks and offloads were supported and the completion rate was high against a side from the league above.

They led as early as the third minute. Hal Gozukucuk fed Sion Edwards who then passed to Carter who beat the last man to run round behind the posts for the first of ten converted tries.

Fisher scored the first of a hat trick of tries in the 11th minute, finding space to burst through following a swift backs’ move.

Three minutes later, Taylor fielded a kick on half way and was able to chase his own return kick to score unopposed.

The hosts had to withstand pressure from the visitors before adding to their tally after 18 minutes. Ed Turton led a break out of defence prior to Carter’s half break and offload to Fisher for his second try.

The pair combined again three minutes later with Fisher dummying the last defender to record his hat trick in the space of just ten minutes.

Uttoxeter broke their duck on 24 minutes, taking advantage of some weak tackling to run in for an unconverted try.

Burntwood responded within two minutes. Good handling by the three-quarters put winger Edwards away to sprint round behind the posts.

Back came Uttoxeter for a try in the clubhouse corner following a sustained attack by their big forwards, but Burntwood had the last say of the half with Carter’s strong run creating good field position and Taylor dummying his way over the line to make it 49-10 at the break.

With pride at stake, Uttoxeter made a determined start to the second period. The home defence held out until Jack Butcher was yellow carded and the visitors reduced the arrears with an unconverted try in the left corner.

A few errors crept into the home performance during the third quarter so it took a mistake by the visitors to see the hosts pass the half century of points. Gozukucuk charged a 22 drop out kick down and Ben Holt was first to react, providing a slick reverse pass to Carter who scored in the clubhouse corner.

Holt’s penalty kick provided a line out on the Uttoxeter 22 and clever work between Alfie Dewsbury and Like Rookyard saw the latter break a tackle to score in the corner, the only try by a home forward in the match.

With six minutes of normal time left, Holt again put his side in good field position with a penalty kick. Edwards was involved in the build up which ended with a first team debut try for Jack Robinson-Parr who dummied his way through to the posts.

The concluding spell of play became a little fractious which cost Gozukucuk a trip to the sin bin and a converted try to the visitors. They were close to another consolation try at the final whistle.

There were joint men of the match – Taylor, who enjoyed a perfect day with the boot including a couple of conversions from the touchline plus two tries for a personal haul of 30 points, and ex-colts captain Tom Dawson who came of age in the back row.

The 2nd XV also enjoyed home success with the defeat of Tamworth 3rds 26-10. Joe Ward was man of the match in a keenly fought encounter.

To cap an excellent day for Burntwood, the colts won their first league game of the season away to Trentham 26-21.

This Saturday (15th October) Burntwood resume league action with the short trip to Handsworth, while the 2nds welcome Penkridge to the CCE Sportsway.