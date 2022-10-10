A new employee could be taken on by Burntwood Town Council to help create links with community groups and residents.

Councillors will debate the new community development and engagement officer at a policy and resources committee meeting.

A report said the two-year fixed appointment would be for 30 hours a week.

“Community development and engagement is considered essential to deliver the council’s ambition of a Better Burntwood. “This approach can unlock assets for the community by working cooperatively with other organisations to maximise potential for the benefit of the town. “At the current time, with the nation facing a cost-of-living crisis, increasing fuel bills, inflation and a severe recession forecasted, the town council can coordinate activity to mitigate the potential damage and hardship that residents are facing by invigorating community activity and strengthening our community and social infrastructure.” Burntwood Town Council report

The new role will be discussed at a meeting on Thursday (13th October).