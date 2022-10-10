Lichfield City are back in action as they travel to Romulus.

Ivor Green’s men go into the game tonight (10th October) off the back of a 2-2 draw against Shifnal Town.

City currently sit fifth in the Midland Football League Premier Division with 20 points from their nine games.

Romulus, meanwhile, lie 13th with 13 points from nine fixtures.

Admission at the Castle Vale Stadium is £7 adults and £4 concessions. Kick off is at 7.45pm.