Lichfield City suffered a night to forget as they went down 2-0 at Romulus and saw two players sent off.
They fell behind to an Owen Watkins goal just after the hour before Sam Fitzgerald saw red for a second yellow card.
Scott Goodby joined him in the dressing room shortly afterwards after a two footed tackle saw the City man earn his marching orders.
Sub John Dodd then wrapped up the points with a strike ten minutes from time.
Things could have been different for Lichfield had Johnny Johnstone not seen his first half goal ruled out for offside.
Our volunteers moderated 1149 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.