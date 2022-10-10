Lichfield City suffered a night to forget as they went down 2-0 at Romulus and saw two players sent off.

They fell behind to an Owen Watkins goal just after the hour before Sam Fitzgerald saw red for a second yellow card.

Scott Goodby joined him in the dressing room shortly afterwards after a two footed tackle saw the City man earn his marching orders.

Sub John Dodd then wrapped up the points with a strike ten minutes from time.

Things could have been different for Lichfield had Johnny Johnstone not seen his first half goal ruled out for offside.