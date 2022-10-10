Plans to revamp a play area in Burntwood have been unveiled.

An application has been submitted to the community infrastructure levy fund to replace equipment at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The £29,000 project will be debated at a meeting of Burntwood Town Councils planning and development committee.

A report said:

“The current equipment is over 20 year’s old and at the end of its usable life, it’s currently closed off for public use. “The climbing and slide unit is in bad need of repair, and parts needed are now obsolete due to the age of the equipment. “The leisure centre is in the ward of Chasetown and the play park is the only accessible facility within this ward.” Burntwood Town Council report

The application – which is for £5,000 of the overall cost – will be debated by councillors at the meeting on 12th October.