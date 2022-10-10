Police are warning people to be on their guard against distraction burglars after reports of elderly residents being targeted in Lichfield.

Officers were called to two incidents on Friday (7th October) of two women claiming to work for the council and asking to use the bathroom.

But once inside, one distracted the victim while the other searched for valuables – leading to a man in his 80s having two gold watches and two gold rings stolen.

Both women are described as white, in their 20s, and Eastern European. They also used a clip board and notepad as props.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, of Staffordshire Police, said:

“We would like to reassure the community that we are investigating the recent reports with local officers carrying out a number of enquiries. “We have also increased police patrols in the area.” Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, Staffordshire Police

People are urged to report any suspicious incidents to police on 101.