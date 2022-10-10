Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood will be given help to match vacancies with candidates thanks to a new service.

The Staffordshire Jobs and Careers service will work with a range of organisations and a team of specialist brokers.

Launched by Staffordshire County Council, the initiative provides support to businesses and potential employees looking for opportunities.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“The Staffordshire Jobs and Careers service will provide a portal to people looking for new employment and skills as well as businesses needing to fill vacancies with appropriate candidates. “There are a large number of vacancies in Staffordshire across a range of sectors which is good news for anyone looking for a new job but we understand the difficulties companies find in recruiting the right people. “Our service, which involves a range of partner organisations, will have a team of specialist brokers to match people with lasting employment based on their skills and experience. “It will also provide advice to both potential employees and businesses before and after recruitment and signposting them to other support organisations if needed. “Our aim is to ensure people can make the most of local opportunities and gain lasting, better paid and better skilled jobs, while businesses are more confident about taking on employees that are suited to their operations to help boost productivity.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More information is available at www.staffsjobscareers.com.