TV gardener Alys Fowler is returning to Whittington this week to talk about her new book.

She will be at Whittington Village Hall on Saturday (15th October).

Eat What You Grow explains how people can cultivate a rich and biodiverse, edible garden that will also attract wildlife.

Alys, who previously visited Whittington in 2014 to talk about bee-friendly gardening, said:

“I am delighted to be coming back to Whittington. “I was hugely impressed by the village environment group’s passionate commitment to a wildlife-friendly village and I loved the wonderful community orchard and meadow at Jubilee Park. “It is great to see the partnership between the group and the parish council bearing such fruit – quite literally!” Alys Fowler

The talk will start at 4.15pm. Admission is £2 for over 16s, with those under that age going free.