Chasetown return to league action with a home clash against Stamford.

The Scholars’ last five outings have been in cup competitions, including a 3-0 win at the weekend over Bromsgrove Sporting.

Mark Swann’s men will look to kickstart their league campaign when they welcome second placed Stamford, who are yet to be beaten in any of their eight league encounters.

Kick off at The Scholars Ground tonight (11th October) is at 7.45pm.