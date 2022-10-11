A councillor has questioned the financial viability of a new leisure centre in Lichfield.

It came as members of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee were hearing updates from a task group set up as part of the plans to develop a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

The local authority has earmarked land at Stychbrook Park for the new facility.

The council committed to the construction of the replacement centre after a public campaign, resulting in a meeting on the issue in a packed Lichfield Garrick.

But Cllr David Leytham, Conservative representative for Whittington and Streethay, said he still had concerns over the finances relating to the project.

“We came on the decision to have this centre after the rather strange meeting at the Garrick. “Having done a lot of research, I found that no more than 4% of a target audience attend leisure centres around the country. Have we worked out a running cost and membership fees – will it run at a loss? Is it viable financially? “We must be aware that our population who use it will expect it to be cheaper than existing leisure centres with pools and I don’t have a feeling that will be the case. Most council establishments are cheaper than commercial ones.” Cllr David Leytham, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour member for Curborough, said residents had made their views heard loud and clear.

“I’d like to remind Cllr Leytham that there are 11,000 people who wanted to see this centre built to replace Friary Grange Leisure Centre. “Friary Grange is a going concern but it has to close because of the age of the building and some interesting decisions around leasing and responsibility for repairs. “There should be no concern over a new modern facility maintaining its profitability.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said residents would not hesitate to campaign once again if any suggestions of backtracking on a new centre were made.

“I’m concerned we’re going round the loop of challenging the business case at this stage – we’ve made the decision. The argument now is having made the decision how do we increase the usage? “If we get to any point where we are going to backpedal we need to say that clearly as we’ll then have campaigns and protests again.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council