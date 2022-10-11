A councillor has questioned the financial viability of a new leisure centre in Lichfield.
It came as members of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee were hearing updates from a task group set up as part of the plans to develop a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.
The local authority has earmarked land at Stychbrook Park for the new facility.
The council committed to the construction of the replacement centre after a public campaign, resulting in a meeting on the issue in a packed Lichfield Garrick.
But Cllr David Leytham, Conservative representative for Whittington and Streethay, said he still had concerns over the finances relating to the project.
“We came on the decision to have this centre after the rather strange meeting at the Garrick.
“Having done a lot of research, I found that no more than 4% of a target audience attend leisure centres around the country. Have we worked out a running cost and membership fees – will it run at a loss? Is it viable financially?
“We must be aware that our population who use it will expect it to be cheaper than existing leisure centres with pools and I don’t have a feeling that will be the case. Most council establishments are cheaper than commercial ones.”Cllr David Leytham, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour member for Curborough, said residents had made their views heard loud and clear.
“I’d like to remind Cllr Leytham that there are 11,000 people who wanted to see this centre built to replace Friary Grange Leisure Centre.
“Friary Grange is a going concern but it has to close because of the age of the building and some interesting decisions around leasing and responsibility for repairs.
“There should be no concern over a new modern facility maintaining its profitability.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, said residents would not hesitate to campaign once again if any suggestions of backtracking on a new centre were made.
“I’m concerned we’re going round the loop of challenging the business case at this stage – we’ve made the decision. The argument now is having made the decision how do we increase the usage?
“If we get to any point where we are going to backpedal we need to say that clearly as we’ll then have campaigns and protests again.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
If the centre was built in a more accessable location, I am sure it would be used to a greater extent, as it is the location means I would have to use 2 buses to get their, we do not all have a car.
Also with bus routes being changed at a whim of the operator, does the local bus still pass the preposed location and will it remain on the route in the future, if it was in the City Centre, that would be less of a problem, as a number of residents would be able to walk or only need to use one bus
Here is an idea. Why not put the leisure centre next to the new proposed leisure cinema? Then everyone could get to it, especially via public transport, the food outlets around it would have a better business, & Forward Leisure could run it just as they do with flair in Malvern, in liason with the Theatre – profitably!
It is a relief I have left the Conservative party given the views stated here by one of the senior members – former scrutiny chairman- of the council group. Let’s remember the decision has been made, scrutinized and should now be heading to planning consent not reopening old debates . I do wonder if this in an independent contribution or one made on behalf of a number of his colleagues.
Would the leader or portfolio holder now like to comment on his view or the way forward for the project? My view is clear we need the construction to start soon, as promised, to the residents many years ago.
They won’t build it in a more accessible location because they need to put it in a location to make it attractive to get public grant funding. To do so needs some link to public health inequalities in the locality, in order to free up health money and to be seen to tackle issues such a obesity etc in the aftermath of Covid.
Sadly the reality will most likely be that the better off, fit and active will be the users of the subsidised facility. Driving there, in their cars from further away, whilst those who would very much benefit from using the facility ignore it.
Has funding been secured? The comments that suggest the matter should be heading to planning suggest this is the case? Otherwise it is jumping the gun?
I always felt that a sports hub around Beacon Park incorporating the existing tennis courts, bowling green, park run, football pitches, play area would be an option as it would drive footfall into the city centre. Though I am sure the land take and parking would create public blowback. For instance the golf course currently is used by few residents and is de-facto out of bounds to park users.
