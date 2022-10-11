Councillors will discuss plans to help fund the creation of new toilets at a sports club in Burntwood this week.

Chasetown Football Club has applied for £16,000 of community infrastructure levy funding for the project.

The scheme would see the creation of a new toilet block.

An application submitted by the club for their base at The Scholars Ground said:

“Chasetown are in desperate need for a new toilet block to provide suitable facilities for ladies, ladies with toddlers and disabled facilities. “As our attendances grow and we cater for more women and community groups, our poor infrastructure is highlighted. “As one example, we have recently taken on the Toddle Waddle group for mothers and toddlers to meet once a week, in a warm and friendly environment. However, we have no suitable area to accommodate baby change facilities and a new toilet block with disabled facilities and baby change facilities is now required.”

The club has already put forward £2,000 of the overall £24,000 bill, with a further £2,000 coming from Chasetown’s supporters clubs. Local businesses have also agreed to help cover the remainder of the cost.

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s planning and development committee tomorrow (12th October).