Ghouls and ghosts will be the subject of a walking tour in Lichfield this Halloween.

The Visit Lichfield sessions will explore history such as burnings at the stake in Market Square and apparitions in locations such as Dam Street and Cathedral Close.

The 90-minute Gruesome and Ghostly tours cost £6 each and are running from 28th to 30th October at 7pm, with sessions at 7pm and 8pm on 31st October.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth and development, said:

“It’s great to see the popular Gruesome and Ghostly Tours continue to intrigue locals and visitors alike. “The fun tours are a great way to learn more about the history of the city and will give you a whole host of stories to entertain your friends and family with.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

All tours need to be booked in advance online. Full details of available tours are available at www.visitlichfield.co.uk/tours.