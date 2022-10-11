Police are investigating after a man was assaulted during a burglary in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Dimbles Lane at 5.55am today (11th October).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Police were called to reports that two men wearing masks had entered a property near Dimbles Lane and assaulted a man.

“The man was taken to hospital with head and chest injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson