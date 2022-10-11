Police are investigating after a man was assaulted during a burglary in Lichfield.
The incident happened on Dimbles Lane at 5.55am today (11th October).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Police were called to reports that two men wearing masks had entered a property near Dimbles Lane and assaulted a man.
“The man was taken to hospital with head and chest injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting incident 65 of 11th October.
