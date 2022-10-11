The “hard work ethic” of local residents has been praised by Lichfield’s MP.

It comes after unemployment figures revealed the Lichfield and Burntwood constituency rate was 2.3% – below the national level according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant welcomed the latest statistics for the area.

“The rate of unemployment announced today is the lowest in the UK for nearly half a century – and it’s lower still in Lichfield. “Not since since 1974 has unemployment been at just 3.7%. But in the Lichfield-Burntwood constituency it is lower still at just 2.3%. “Youth uenployment also reflects this trend. Nationally, 4.6% of 18 to 24 year olds are unemployed – this is one of the lowest rates in Europe – but in the Lichfield Parliamentary constituency, it is just 3.7%. “This is not only a reflection of work opportunities in the area, but also of the education and hard work ethic of people living in the Lichfield constituency.” Michael Fabricant MP