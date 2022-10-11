A Post Office facility has reopened in Fradley.

The facility at Smith and Ellis Butchers at The Sterling Centre welcomed the first customers yesterday (10th October).

The opening came after a previous Post Office in Fradley closed due to the retirement of the local Postmaster.

Kulwant Dosanjh, Post Office network provision lead, said:

“We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.” Kulwant Dosanjh, Post Office

The new branch is in a dedicated area of the butcher’s shop and will open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.