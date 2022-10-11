The music of Ed Sheeran will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick this week.
Shape of You is coming to the city on Friday (14th October).
A spokesperson said:
“Drawing from an awesome anthology that includes the multi-million selling albums Divide and Multiply and the ground-breaking new album Equals, Shape of You is the perfect treat for Ed Sheeran fans.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £23 and can be booked online.
Our volunteers moderated 1154 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.