The music of Ed Sheeran will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick this week.

Shape of You is coming to the city on Friday (14th October).

A spokesperson said:

“Drawing from an awesome anthology that includes the multi-million selling albums Divide and Multiply and the ground-breaking new album Equals, Shape of You is the perfect treat for Ed Sheeran fans.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £23 and can be booked online.