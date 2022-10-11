Food businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are getting more help around allergy awareness and keeping customers safe.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service is expanding their series of free guides for takeaways, cafés, street food stands and other outlets.

The resources are designed to help businesses understand the rules and their duties around food allergen and ingredients labelling.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Anyone eating in a restaurant, bar or takeaway has the right to receive allergen information, either in written format or verbally. This should include the name of the food and a full list of ingredients, with any of the 14 major allergens emphasised in the list. “Helping make sure that businesses know what is required of them when it comes to allergy awareness is essential in helping keep customers safe. With an estimated two million plus people living with a diagnosed food allergy in the UK, it’s an important area of work for our Trading Standards service. “We hope that the new resources and languages will help make allergen training more accessible as well as promoting the importance of a positive food safety culture.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The resources were created by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute following the introduction of Natasha’s Law, which was brought in to protect allergy sufferers and give them confidence in the food they buy.

Businesses can find out more online.