Eyes down looking for an afternoon of bingo in Burntwood.

The event will be held at Chasetown Football Club at 2.30pm tomorrow (13th October).

Tickets are £10 for six houses and a flyer – with a £100 snowball on offer for 45 numbers.

Leave a comment

Our volunteers moderated 1173 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.

Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy before posting.

Your email address will not be published.