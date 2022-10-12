Eyes down looking for an afternoon of bingo in Burntwood.
The event will be held at Chasetown Football Club at 2.30pm tomorrow (13th October).
Tickets are £10 for six houses and a flyer – with a £100 snowball on offer for 45 numbers.
