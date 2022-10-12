Police are appealing for information after three stolen vehicles were recovered in Fazeley.

They were found at Mill Lane at 4.30pm yesterday (11th October).

One of the cars was a Range Rover taken from a pub car park earlier in the day. It was found after a tracker fitted to the vehicle led police to where it had been left.

Two other stolen vehicles – a Ford Kuga and Kia Picanto – were also found during the search for the Range Rover.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify any suspects. “If you were in the area, have dashcam or doorbell footage or any relevant information, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 431 of 11th October.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson