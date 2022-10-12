A Burntwood boxing club has been reassured that it will not be left without a home after a decision was made to allow them to remain at their base.

Platinum Boxing faced losing their base at Redwood Park after two years.

The issue came to light after Lichfield District Council began working to help Staffordshire County Council find a new base for a group for local children.

The Redwood Park site – which had been leased to a church by the local authority – was considered as a suitable site.

But it then emerged that an agreement had been in place between the church and the boxing club to utilise the venue.

News that the boxers may need to pack up their ring and gloves for good sparked an online petition signed by more than 800 people.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said the decision had now been made to allow the boxing club to remain at the site.

“We are always looking to help community groups find a space to operate in that is right for them. “Unfortunately, there is a shortage of suitable buildings across the district. “On this occasion, two community organisations were interested in the same building for which neither holds the lease. “It’s clear from local stakeholders that Platinum Boxing, which has occupied the building for some time, is an important part of the local community and we will be offering this group a lease. “We’ll continue to support our county council colleagues in finding additional space for other organisations.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The news means the search for a new home for the Liberty Jamboree group will go on.

The organisation – which provides activities for children with special educational needs – has been based at the former Burntwood Youth Centre building at Cherry Close.

But that site has been earmarked as the location for a new health centre in the town, meaning the group faces an uncertain future.

The county council has previously said it was working to help find alternative locations for users of the centre.