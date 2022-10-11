Plans to invest £5.3million to develop a new multi-screen cinema in the city centre has been backed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet.

The scheme – if approved by a meeting of the full council – would see the former Debenhams store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre become a four screen facility.

Five food and beverage units would also be created as part of the scheme via a 50/50 partnership with the owners of the building, Evolve Estates.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am delighted that cabinet has recommended investment in the cinema scheme to full council which will provide the district with an important – and much called for -leisure facility. “The willingness of Evolve Estates to work with us on the scheme, as well as funding from an established cinema operator, gives me every confidence that this long-awaited scheme will now move forward, and demonstrates our new approach to unlocking the potential on this site is working. “The scheme has cross-party support and approval by the council next week would be the final piece of the jigsaw before we can go ahead with the project and make it a reality.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council said an operator is in “late stage discussions” with a potential operator who would fit out the building with screens with between 48 and 120 seats.

Phil Murphy, head of asset management for Evolve Estates, said

“We are extremely pleased that plans for the cinema at Three Spires Shopping Centre have reached the next stage for funding approval and await the decision from Full Council later this month.” Phil Murphy, Evolve Estates

The council has said an online video would be created to allow people to monitor the scheme as it progresses.

If approved by the full council on 20th October, work is expected to start on the building before the end of the year.