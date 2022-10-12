A late Luke Yates strike wasn’t enough to rescue a point for Chasetown as they lost to Stamford.

A Michael Frew header and a Jon Challinor thunderbolt ensured that the visitors made the long midweek journey count as they left The Scholars Ground as 2-1 victors.

The game started with a bang when Joey Butlin was released in the box for the home side. Dan Wallis claimed the ball first only for a simple bounce to slip through his hands, but he successfully collected the ball at the second time of asking before Butlin could capitalise.

Stamford came close on nine minutes when a Connor Barrel cross was crossed into the box just out of the reach of Michael Armstrong.

Just after the half hour mark Stamford took a deserved lead when Curtis Pond punched the ball out only for it to fall to Frew who precisely headed the ball past a defender on the line.

The second half was only ten minutes old when Chasetown came close via a Ryan Wynter header that had to be tipped onto the bar after a scramble in the box.

Jack Langston also went close to pulling The Scholars level when he went one on one with Wallis only for his shot to be struck right at the home goalkeeper.

The visitors doubled their lead when the ball fell to super sub Challinor who unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner.

Chasetown did pull one back whenYates arrowed a shot into the bottom corner, but it was too little too late.