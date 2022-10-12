A Lichfield bank has reopened after being shut due to staff catching Covid.

Customers had reported the NatWest branch on Market Street being closed due to what a sign on the door described as “unforeseen circumstances”.

But a spokesperson for NatWest said the bank had now fully reopened.

“Unfortunately our Lichfield branch was closed unexpectedly after a number of colleagues contracted Covid. “The branch has reopened and we would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. “If a branch is closed, we’d encourage customers to use our online branch locator, which is updated daily, to find their nearest branch. They can also visit their local post office, or use our online and mobile app.” NatWest spokesperson