A Lichfield rugby player was front and centre of an annual tournament to raise money a charity helping vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

Ni Butler, a 36-year-old member of the Royal Medical Corps, is a member and supporter of UK charity Wooden Spoon who played for Wales at their Vets Fest event this weekend.

The charity has funded more than 1,300 projects with a total of £29million since it was founded in 1983.

The Vets Fest tournament, held at Birmingham’s Moseley RFC, celebrated its second year and featured over 700 players from 16 vets teams across the country.

With rugby playing such an important role in his own life, Ni said he was delighted to give back to the community throughout a fun-filled day of action.

“These days are huge, you see just the atmosphere of the people that are here, rugby has brought us together, but we are all here to raise money. “I think what Wooden Spoon provides disabled and disadvantaged children, why wouldn’t you want to be a part of something like that? “I look at the social media and what they’re doing, not just in my region but across the country and some of the stuff they do is fantastic. “I know first-hand from going down and helping out on some of the project days how much it means to the children, so it means a lot to me to be involved.” Ni Butler

The winning teams won the Olly Stephens and Maddy Lawrence Memorial Cups to commemorate the lives of two young rugby players.

Ni competed against fellow vets players throughout the day and was greeted by HRH The Princess Royal, who attended an afternoon reception to meet people involved in the event and watch some of the games.

“It was an amazing day and it’s been really nice to see our national Wooden Spoon vets team dissolve into their little regions. “It’s great to see some new faces, some old faces and it’s nice to see everybody cheering and laughing. “Competing for your own region is really nice, there is usually your own little rivalry playing for different team or region, but you all come together to play for Wales which brings a little extra to it.” Ni Butler

People can register for next year’s Vets Fest event online.