Funding for domestic abuse services in Staffordshire is set to continue for the next five years.

A report to the cabinet at Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has recommended that current support for victims, families and communities continue for at least three years.

There will also be an option to extend the agreement to five years.

Services are jointly commissioner with Stoke-on-Trent City Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office under the New Era brand and includes provision and support for victims, perpetrators, children and young people.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:

“By pooling our resources we have been able to ensure services for victims and families are consistently available across the whole of Staffordshire. “We want these services to really make a difference to victims, perpetrators and families, and the fact that we have been recognised nationally shows that the current arrangements are having a positive effect. “This is why we are recommending the currently arrangements are continued for at least the next three years to ensure victims of domestic abuse are able to access the services they need, regardless of where they live in the county.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will meet to discuss the report on 19th October.