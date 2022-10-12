People are being invited to get their apples turned into fresh juice at a local event.

Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group (WFEG) will showcase their crusher and press as part of the village produce market on Saturday (15th October).

Apples should be of reasonable quality and people are asked to bring a container to take away their juice.

A spokesperson said:

“The parish has claims to be the ‘apple capital’ of Staffordshire – Fisherwick is the ‘birthplace’ of the John Downie crab apple -reputed to be the best for jelly-making – and Whittington is the home of a delightful apple discovered growing on the ranges in 2012. “The latter has been named Whittington Hero and is believed to have grown from a pip of the core of an apple discarded by a squaddie many years ago. “The village also has a community orchard in Jubilee Park which boasts 50 varieties of apple and a myriad of other fruits including pears, cherries, medlars and plums.” Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group spokesperson

Along with the juicing, the market will see a range of local produce and crafts on offer, including Woodhouse Farm selling their rare breed beef, preserves from St Giles Church, Kam’s Curries and Mangia Mangia Italian delicacies.

The event runs from 9.30am to 1pm in the Bell Inn Car Park on Main Street.