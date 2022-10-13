Businesses and organisations are being invited to spread some Christmas cheer by helping families attend a pantomime in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Garrick’s ticket sponsorship scheme aims to help those who have had a tough year through trauma, illness or bereavement.

The theatre hopes to be able to offer more opportunities to see this year’s panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which runs from 25th November to 31st December.

Matt Clay, interim executive manager at the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“Over the years we have grown our network of charities to reach even more families who have faced many challenges. “Ensuring that everyone, no matter what their background, has access to the escapism of theatre is very important to us, and we couldn’t do this without the support of local businesses.” Matt Clay, Lichfield Garrick

Since 2017, more than 150 families have attended the Lichfield Garrick’s pantomime thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

Among those who have sponsored are Palletways. Jennifer Mosley-Bradley from the company said:

“With the cost of the living crisis we find ourselves in we know that families, now more than ever, will be feeling the pinch and struggle to do some of the nice things they normally could. “Palletways is delighted to support the Lichfield Garrick for the third year in a row to enable families in the local community to attend the pantomime this Christmas. “We hope this evening will bring them joy and an escape from the stresses of day-to-day life.” Jennifer Mosley-Bradley, Palletways

For more details on the scheme, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.