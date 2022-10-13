County council chiefs say they are working to help the care industry deal with staff shortages and increasing costs.

A national report revealed private providers are facing difficulty in filling vacancies in order to meet rising demand for their services.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the authority was already working with care companies to help them remain sustainable and uses its own company, Nexxus Care, to step in to help residents if no-one else is able to.

“The national report shows that the number of vacancies for care workers is rising, while demand for adult care is increasing. “Companies are facing a double challenge of competing for staff when unemployment is at a very low level, as well as dealing with increased running costs. “We are working with care providers locally to do all we can to support their recruitment and retention of staff to provide the necessary care to an ageing population across Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The Skills for Care report says that nationally there are 1.79 million posts in adult social care, of which 165,000 are vacant.

At the same time the number of filled posts dropped by 50,000 on the previous year.

It comes at the same time as an annual report into Nexxus Care reveals that the organisation is continuing to step in were providers have collapsed or withdrawn from the care market.

The company currently employs 340 people working at sites including Bracken in Burntwood.

Cllr White said:

“The provision of adult social care takes 40% of this year’s county council budget and its long-term funding remains a matter of great concern.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council