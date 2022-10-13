Drivers are being warned of delays due to overnight works on a route in and out of Lichfield.

The Swinfen Island link between the A38, A5148 and London Road will see lane closures each evening from 8pm to 6am from Monday (17th October) to 11th November.

The lane closures will allow survey work to take place on the island and slip roads.

The roadworks are the latest disruption for motorists on the A38 around Lichfield, with the exit slip road at Streethay closed until December 2023 for HS2 preparatory works.