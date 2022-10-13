Youngsters from a performing arts group in Lichfield will take to the stage at a West End venue this weekend.

Stagecoach members will join 16 schools from across the country at the Shaftesbury Theatre on Sunday (16th October).

Students are busy rehearsing for the big show which will feature a variety of songs, including an original piece entitled Your Royal Subjects.

Stagecoach’s principal in Lichfield, Katie Howcroft, said:

“Our students are excited to make their West End debut at the world-famous Shaftesbury Theatre. “The group have shown exceptional commitment and passion preparing for this event.” Katie Howcroft

For more details, visit the Stagecoach Lichfield website or call 07787 746217.