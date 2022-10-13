Council chiefs have echoed police calls for people to be on their guard after a spate of bogus caller incidents across Lichfield.

Five reports were made on 11th October alone, including one where two women called at a property on Fecknam Way saying they wanted to check the house. A purse was later found to be missing.

Two similar incidents also happened on Oakhurst on 7th October, with two women this time saying they were from Lichfield District Council and were collecting for a new community building for young children and the blind.

One bogus call saw them use a clipboard with paper on featuring the council logo and ask to use the toilet – but they left when the resident said she was not comfortable with them being there.

On the same day two women approached a house in Lincoln Croft in Shenstone and said they were collecting in support of the deaf. When they were let inside they asked to use the bathroom and after requesting a drink, the resident brought water which they rejected.

Yvonne James, senior community safety Officer at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Together with the police we are urging residents, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, to be vigilant. “Please be aware that Lichfield District Council would never ask for doorstep donations or request to enter your home for this purpose. “Never allow any unsolicited visitors into your home or agree to works being completed by doorstep traders.” Yvonne James, Lichfield District Council

Other reports have also been received in the Hallam Park area.

Police previously said the bogus callers had been targeting elderly residents.