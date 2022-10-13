Parking charges at Chasewater Country Park will be frozen for a year, council chiefs have confirmed.

Staffordshire County Council said it would not look to change the cost for users at its country parks due to the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Money generated from parking at our country parks is reinvested entirely in developing and promoting them for the public to enjoy, while protecting the plants and wildlife that make them so attractive to so many. “It was clear during and after the pandemic that people valued using these open spaces for physical exercise and mental wellbeing and at a time when so many things seem so expensive, we wanted to help where we could.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The move means prices will remain at £1 for up to two hours or £3 a day.

The county council confirmed that plans to introduce charges at some other sites across Staffordshire would also be paused for 12 months.

“Every year there are hundreds of thousands of visits to our country parks and while we value open access for all abilities, we must maintain paths, spend money on conservation, heritage management and provide appropriate facilities. “The county council is doing all it can this winter to help residents and businesses in the face of rising costs.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council