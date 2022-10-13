Plans for a clubhouse extension and a new stand at Chasetown FC have been approved.

The proposals would see some existing structures demolished to make way for the new facilities, which include a replacement west stand accommodating 250 people seating and a further 150 standing.

In a planning statement, chairman Steve Jones said the scheme would help support both the sports side of the club but also the wider community.

“Over the years Burntwood has been promised replacements to amenities it has lost over time and without private investment I see little coming to Chasetown. “The town has seen significant growth through house building, but there has been no increase in community infrastructure. In fact, there has been a reduction of community facilities and the community need has never been so apparent. “Chasetown Football Club needs to be sustainable both corporately and socially and we wish to be at the heart of our community. We engage with over 2,000 local people each week through our boys, girls, youth and adult football teams. “In addition to an erosion of community space and the need for the club to provide modern accommodation to progress through promotion, local business also struggle for conference and meeting facilities in the local area, and again our application would provide such facilities.” Steve Jones, Chasetown FC

The planning application said that the original clubhouse had last been redeveloped in 1983, with ad-hoc buildings being constructed since.

“The existing facilities at the club are very basic. Many of the current buildings are modular buildings that have outlasted their lifespan and as a result are degrading rapidly. “The west stand is in particular need of attention and has recently had its roof removed due to safety concerns.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available online.