A Lichfield supermarket will trial new technology to give shoppers the chance to refill their laundry detergent on the shelf as part of a bid to cut plastic use.

Lidl said the digital refill machine would see ‘smart’ reusable pouches introduced to allow people to choose their Formil washing product on the go.

Developed by South American sustainability firm Algramo, the technology allows shoppers to refill without even opening a specially-designed cap.

Customers utilising the reusable pouches will also get a 20p reduction on the cost of their detergent when they refill.

Mark Newbold, from Lidl, said:

“We are incredibly proud of this latest innovation, which will enable our customers to save money and reduce their plastic consumption. “We were the first UK supermarket to introduce smart laundry detergent refill stations and now we’re the first to introduce this next generation design. “It’s our strong belief that good quality and value should go together. We are committed to providing our customers with cost saving solutions that can help their wallets and the planet.” Mark Newbold, Lidl

It is hoped that the trial will allow both companies to understand the scale of packaging that will be saved as a result of such technology.

Chris Baker, from Algramo, said:

“We are committed to lowering the cost of products by selling in bulk and, on the other hand, reducing the amount of single-use plastic that is discarded, decreasing the environmental impact. “This launch represents an important evolution of our refill offering and there is still more to come as we explore new ways to further optimise refill both for the consumer and retail staff alike.” Chris Baker, Algramo

The scheme launches in store today (13th October).