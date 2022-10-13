Staff at a Lichfield school have made a splash after being pelted with wet sponges as part of a fundraising event.

Students at Nether Stowe School donned also donned appropriate attire as part of the Hello Yellow campaign on World Mental Health Day earlier this week.

The event helped to raise money for YoungMinds, a mental health charity for children.

Pupils happily handed over their pocket money for the chance to throw wet sponges at teachers as part of the fundraising efforts.

The school’s mental health lead, Rachel Chilver, said:

“We are trying to encourage a real community here at Nether Stowe, where students and staff come together to support each other’s wellbeing. “We held assemblies at the school throughout last week to get that message across in the run-up to Mental Health Day, to explain why we were getting involved in the Hello Yellow campaign. “We want everyone to understand the importance of getting help as soon as they experience struggles, because if you delay reaching out for support that’s when you can really suffer.” Rachel Chilver, Nether Stowe School

Nether Stowe has pioneered mental health wellbeing in education and was the first school in Lichfield to pilot a YMCA scheme where pupils were trained as ‘peer mentors’ to support their classmates.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said:

“Mental Health and wellbeing is very important to us at Nether Stowe. “As a relatively small school, we get to know our students very well and always listen to them, individually, to understand what their needs are. “We also encourage students to understand the importance of mental wellbeing and support each other too. “World Mental Health Day gave us an opportunity to reaffirm that message, but with fun activities that brought students and staff together.” Glynn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

The school has set up a Just Giving page for people to donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/nether-stowe-school.