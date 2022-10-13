Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with a number of distraction burglaries in his Lichfield.

It comes after reports of incidents where two people claiming to be council workers tricked their way into homes.

In one incident, a man in his 80s reported two gold watches and two gold rings were taken.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of eight counts of burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal. Both remain in custody while inquiries continue.