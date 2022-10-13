Trees destined for a new glade at the National Memorial Arboretum in memory of those who died during the Covid pandemic have been blessed at service in Westminster Abbey.

Representatives from the NHS and emergency services were joined by members of the public for the Trees of Life service of remembrance.

Organised by the National Memorial Arboretum and the National Forest Company, the event also saw the efforts of those who served the nation through the pandemic.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“During the pandemic, health workers were joined by armies of everyday heroes dedicated to serving our country – from food and service workers who kept us in groceries, power, and water, to scientists and technicians who developed vaccines, to the Armed Forces and volunteers who administered them. “Their valiant efforts meant the pandemic was bridled within months, not decades, at a cost to human life in the hundreds of thousands, not tens of million. “At the service we paid tribute to their unwavering service and remembered those who lost their lives during one of the deadliest pandemics in recorded history.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

During the service, trees were blessed by representatives from different faiths to prepare them for planting in the new glade at the Alrewas centre for remembrance.

The project will is part of a 25-acre expansion of the arboretum.

“As the Nation’s year-round place to remember, we have been inundated with requests for us to commemorate the incredible service and sacrifice of key workers during the pandemic alongside providing a space in memory of those who tragically lost their lives. “Together with the National Forest Company, we are developing an ambitious plan to transform a tract of former quarry land into an inspirational living landscape, representative of the changing seasons, where people can reflect and remember. “The saplings blessed during the Trees of Life service will be incorporated into a beautiful new glade at the Arboretum, as we begin to deliver on our vision for a dedicated new Remembrance space connected to the pandemic.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

Westminster Abbey also hosted The Leaves of the Trees art installation, created by local sculptor Peter Walker.

Featuring 5,000 steel leaves with the word ‘Hope’ written on them, the work creates the impression of fallen leaves, symbolising “that which has transpired and hope for the future”.